Trump: Anti-Semitism is 'horrible' and 'has to stop'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned anti-Semitism following criticism that he appeared to dodge the topic in recent news conferences.

"I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible, and it's going to stop and it has to stop," Trump told MSNBC in an exclusive interview, saying he denounces prejudice "wherever I can."

The statement comes amid a wave of threats to Jewish community centers around the country. Federal authorities were investigating threats made to 10 facilities on Monday, according to NBC News. No one was injured and the calls appear to be hoaxes, NBC said.

Trump faced criticism for his recent responses to questions about Jewish community centers getting targeted in the U.S. At a press conference last week, Trump denied that he is personally anti-Semitic but did not explicitly condemn threats against the centers.

He also failed to denounce the threats in last week's joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump later condemned anti-Semitism in a statement following his tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.