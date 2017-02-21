President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders to revise Obama-era initiatives on carbon emissions from power plants, coal mining on federal land and government authority over bodies of water, The Washington Post reports.

The story cites individuals briefed on the proposals and adds new details to previous reports on efforts by the Trump administration to shake up the Environmental Protection Agency's climate change efforts through executive action.

The efforts will take some time to implement and are likely to draw legal challenges.

The Post reports Trump will order the EPA to rewrite the Clean Power Plan, a core part of President Barack Obama's efforts to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions and meet its commitments to the Paris Agreement, an international accord aimed at moderating the impacts of climate change.

The rule requires states to devise plans to significantly cut carbon emissions from power plants and was expected to impact coal-fired plants in particular. The Supreme Court delayed implementation as the U.S. District Court considers legal challenges to the rule.