Dow rises 100 points as stocks push further into record territory

U.S. equities kicked off the week on the right foot, notching fresh record highs Tuesday following a key naming by the Trump administration and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 100 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.54 percent, with consumer staples leading all sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.44 percent. The U.S. stock market was closed Monday in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.

The White House announced Monday that Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster will become the new national security advisor. McMaster replaces Michael Flynn, who resigned last week.

"This is very, very good for the market," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, adding McMaster's naming helps assuage some of the concerns that President Donald Trump's administration is in disarray.

Investors also digested several corporate quarterly results, including retail giants Macy's and Home Depot. Macy's posted mixed results, beating earnings per share estimates but falling short on sales, while Home Depot exceeded Wall Street expectations.

"The positive guidance out of Home Depot points to a buoyant consumer," said Krosby.