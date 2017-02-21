Dow rises 100 points as stocks push further into record territory

    ×

    Pisani: Home Depot is what I call a buyback monster
    U.S. equities kicked off the week on the right foot, notching fresh record highs Tuesday following a key naming by the Trump administration and corporate earnings.

    The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 100 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.54 percent, with consumer staples leading all sectors higher. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.44 percent. The U.S. stock market was closed Monday in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.

    The White House announced Monday that Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster will become the new national security advisor. McMaster replaces Michael Flynn, who resigned last week.

    "This is very, very good for the market," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, adding McMaster's naming helps assuage some of the concerns that President Donald Trump's administration is in disarray.

    Investors also digested several corporate quarterly results, including retail giants Macy's and Home Depot. Macy's posted mixed results, beating earnings per share estimates but falling short on sales, while Home Depot exceeded Wall Street expectations.

    "The positive guidance out of Home Depot points to a buoyant consumer," said Krosby.

    Stocks — which also managed record levels last week — have been on a rip-roaring rally since the U.S. election, as investors have piled on to bets that the new administration will be able to enact significant corporate tax cuts and deregulation.

    Following equities higher has been the U.S. dollar, which traded about half a percent higher against a basket of currencies, as market expectations for tighter monetary policy have increased.

    "Although the current March hike madness theme could uplift the Dollar higher in the short term, the visible lack of commitment to a timeline in raising US rates may swiftly cap upside gains," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

    "While the overall improving economic data and bullish sentiment towards the U.S economy could uplift the Greenback further, the ongoing Trump uncertainties and lack of clarity from the proposed fiscal policies could entice sellers to enter the scene," he said.

    In economic news, the flash read on the IHS Markit U.S. purchasing managers' index hit 54.3 for February, falling slightly from January's 14-month peak. The "latest survey data indicated that business optimism moderated among U.S. private sector firms in February, driven by weaker confidence across the service economy," IHS said.

    Overseas, European stocks rose broadly after strong economic data, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index rising 0.57 percent. However, worries about a possible victory by Marine Le Pen in the French election remained.

    The spread between 10-year French bonds and their German counterpart ticked above 81 basis points Monday, hitting its highest level in about five years. "This shows that investors have no interest in holding French bonds and they are running towards German bonds," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Papa John's, Extra Space Storage, Newmont Mining, FirstEnergy, Morningstar, Newfield Exploration

    12:00 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

    1:00 p.m. 2-year note auction

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Tesla Motors, L Brands, HP, Cheesecake Factory, Boston Beer, Fitbit, Iamgold, Bayer, TJX Cos, Host Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Toll Brothers, Garmin, Chico's FAS, Southern Co, Six Flags

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    1:00 p.m. 5-year note auction

    2:00 p.m. FOMC minutes

    Thursday

    Earnings: Barclays, Kohl's, Gap, Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, Hormel Foods, Seadrill, Cinemark, AMC Networks, Kate Spade, Baidu, Splunk Imax, Intuit, Axa, NovoCure, Pinnacle Foods, Wayfair, Canadian Imperial Bank

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:30 a.m. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home prices

    9:45 a.m. Service PMI

    1:00 p.m. 7-year note auction

    Friday

    Earnings: JC Penney, Royal Bank of Canada, Foot Locker, Public Service, Rowan Cos

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

