On the data front, Tuesday will see flash Markit services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) for February released at 9.45 a.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.30 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.21 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.74 a barrel, up 0.64 percent.



U.S. crude futures rose for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with Reuters reporting data showing hedge funds were betting big across oil markets after OPEC production cuts.