Verizon revises deal with Yahoo to $4.48 billion

Verizon Communications, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.



News of a possible deal revision was reported earlier Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal, while CNBC reported last week that the revised offer could cut the deal price by about $300 million.

Verizon agreed in July to buy Yahoo for $4.8 billion, but since then Yahoo has disclosed two massive data breaches. In December, analysts told CNBC that Verizon might use the new breaches to reduce the price of the Yahoo acquisition.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, will combine Yahoo's search, email and messenger assets, as well as advertising technology tools with its AOL unit.

Under the amended terms, Yahoo and Verizon will split any future liabilities and costs that arise from the data breaches.



When Yahoo reported earnings in January, CEO Marissa Mayer said that the company's commitment to the security of its users was "unwavering," and that integration planning was a top priority. Buying Yahoo will give Verizon scale for its internet advertising business, which already includes AOL.



—CNBC's David Faber contributed to this report.