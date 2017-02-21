Wall Street points to modest gains as bullish February continues

President Donald Trump tapped Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his next national security advisor, calling the Army officer and strategist "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience." (CNBC)

The White House also said retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was Trump's acting advisor, would serve as the National Security Council's chief of staff. (CNBC)

Trump plans to introduce a revised version of his controversial travel ban, a temporary order targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, that will focus on fewer people to avoid legal challenges. (USA Today)

A CIA analyst who had served the intelligence agency for a decade quit his job, citing an inability to serve the Trump administration "in good faith." (CNBC)

Over a dozen chief executives, including the heads of Boeing and Caterpillar, sent a letter to House and Senate lawmakers calling on them to overhaul the corporate tax code via a controversial proposal that would lower the cost of exports while penalizing imports. (CNBC)

On Monday, CPAC organizers rescinded their invitation to Milo Yiannopoulos to speak this week after the controversial Breitbart editor downplayed the issue of pedophilia in a video leaked online. Simon & Schuster also canceled publication of his book "Dangerous." (NY Times)

"Not My President's Day" rallies took place Monday in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more than two dozen other cities that participated in the nationwide protest against the Trump administration. (NBC News)

Home Depot's earnings report beat the Street's expectations, with EPS of $1.44 versus the estimate for $1.34. The retailer also announced a 29 percent dividend increase. (CNBC)

Wal-Mart earnings also topped Wall Street estimates on earnings per share of $1.30 versus the expected $1.29, as the retail giant's U.S. business accelerated in its fiscal fourth quarter. (CNBC)

HSBC reported a 62 percent drop in annual profit, with the bank's bottom line falling well short of analyst estimates. The results reflected significant writedowns from restructuring, among other factors. (Reuters)

Kraft Heinz walked away from a $143 billion deal with consumer goods giant Unilever on Monday, but now the two companies are under pressure to deliver faster growth. (WSJ)

Restaurant Brands International, owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, is nearing a deal to buy Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for more than $1.7 billion, Reuters reported. The deal could be announced as early as this week. (CNBC)

Uber hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder for an independent investigation into a former employee's allegations of sexual harassment and gender bias at the company, which she published in a blog post online. (CNBC)