EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt delivers his first speech to agency staff

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt delivered his first speech to Environmental Protection Agency employees on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump's divisive pick to lead the EPA was confirmed and sworn in on Friday, following efforts by Democrats to block the confirmation in committee hearings and before the full Senate.

Environmentalists and progressives have fiercely opposed Pruitt, who has questioned the science behind climate change and sued the EPA 14 times on behalf of Oklahoma while serving as the state's attorney general. Nearly 800 former EPA officials signed a letter urging the Senate to reject Pruitt's confirmation.

Conservatives and the energy industry have hailed Pruitt as an advocate for giving states more control over environmental rules and for fighting what they see as regulatory overreach by the Obama administration. Pruitt is widely expected to execute Trump'spromise to scale back Obama-era rules and initiatives aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Pruitt's first speech comes on the same day the Oklahoma attorney general's office faces a court-ordered deadline to turn over its communications with fossil fuel companies to a watchdog group. A New York Times investigation found the office had signed a letter drafted by Devon Energy that accused regulators of overstating pollution from natural gas wells.