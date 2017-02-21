Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing Tuesday after the release of more details about the Trump administration's border enforcement plans.

Department of Homeland Security memos show plans to hire thousands of federal agents, among various other moves. The measures are separate from Trump's executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, which has been blocked by federal courts.

Trump could sign a new executive order this week designed to better hold up to legal scrutiny.

The briefing also follows Trump's pick of Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as the new national security advisor. He replaces Michael Flynn, who Trump asked to resign last week.