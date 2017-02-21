Wells Fargo terminates 4 senior managers in ongoing sales practices investigation

Wells Fargo said on Tuesday it has terminated four senior managers based on its board of directors' ongoing independent investigation into the bank's sales practices.



In a release on Tuesday, the U.S. bank said, four current or former senior managers in community banking have been terminated.

• Claudia Russ Anderson – former community bank chief risk officer

• Pamela Conboy – Arizona lead regional president

• Shelley Freeman – former Los Angeles regional president (now head of consumer credit solutions)

• Matthew Raphaelson – head of community bank strategy and initiatives

The board met in January and discussed withholding bonuses for senior executives, including Chief Executive Timothy Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, the Wall Street Journal had reported.

These terminations follow the bank being fined $185 million by regulators including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for fraudulent accounts for some 2 million customers.

The practice known as cross-selling created scandalous headlines and shook investor confidence.