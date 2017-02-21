Michael Phelps has 28 Olympic medals. His new goal: Be Michael Jordan

Michael Phelps has his eye on a new prize: In his post-Olympic career, he wants to emulate Michael Jordan.

That's not to say that the swimming champion is going to try basketball. Phelps wants to reproduce Jordan's success as an entrepreneur.

In the world of retired athletes, Jordan is a wise choice of role model: Jordan is now worth $1.3 billion, according to Forbes.

"What he did in the sport of basketball," says Phelps, "I think that is really special and was neat for me to watch. … I want to do the same thing."

Phelps has already started to leverage his legacy. He spoke to CNBC from the New York City showroom of direct-to-consumer mattress brand Leesa, with which he has recently entered into a four-year brand partnership.