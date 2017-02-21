As I travel the country reporting on injustice and life-or-death situations like big oil trampling on Standing Rock and lead-poisoning clouding minority communities in Flint and East Chicago, Indiana, I've been met by a painful smack of cognitive dissonance.

Establishment Democrats and some Republicans have made a collective mad dash to the cameras to convince the American people that Russiais the source of all of our ills.

Aiding them is the corporate media industrial complex, whose engines are humming along ferociously, offering 24/7 cable news airwaves and print columns to hyperventilate over Russia influencing our elections—allegations still unaccompanied by incontrovertible evidence—and the scary, big bear that is President Donald Trump's inner circle holding untoward calls with Russian officials.

Meanwhile, the blue-collar workers, millennials, and former Obama voters who abandoned Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party in November, remain standing alone at the dance, with scarce outreach to them other than email blasts spinning Trump controversies into donation requests.

Instead, the corporate Democrats are sticking with their failed election campaign strategy: demonize and oppose Trump at all ends, making him so unpalatable to the majority of Americans, that they'll have no choice but to vote for Democrats.

Ask Clinton how that worked out.

Is Trump proving to be a menace to progress and basic American values? Absolutely.

Are the grassroots (no, sorry President Trump, George Soros isn't paying hundreds of thousands of protestors) protests swarming the country against Trump's xenophobic immigration and refugee policies a good thing? Absolutely.

Should the Democratic Party be leading the charge of that "resistance" to Trump's fascistic tendencies? Absolutely.

And should there be a mass pressure campaign to get Trump to release his taxes, so we can see the full extent of his ties to Russia, and an independent investigation into whether his campaign in any way coordinated with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

Of course.

But, alas, resistance is not enough. On the issues the exploding progressive movement and reignited blue-collar workforce cares about, like jobs, student debt and health care, the Democratic Party continues to be absent.