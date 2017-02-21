In 1994, when I was 13, my dad got our family's first cell phone. It was one of those brick-sized Motorolas, and it was incredibly expensive, even by today's standards. Making a call on that phone also cost a fortune—I learned that the hard way when I made a long-distance call to a girl and was sentenced by my dad to three months of hard labor as punishment.

Now, more than twenty years later, I use an iPhone (which is still cheap compared to my dad's Motorola) to video chat with Pierre, my friend and client from Belgium.

It's no coincidence that the information economy exploded at the same time the world opened to free trade. Complex supply chains made technology and communication cheaper, and created a world where workers and companies that exist in the knowledge and information economy—like me—can tap into a global market for their goods and services.

Of course, another effect of cheap technology, complex supply chains, and globalization has been a reduction in America's manufacturing workforce.

Donald Trump made the pain of America's manufacturing workforce a centerpiece of his campaign.

In fact, Trump explicitly told us he is going to bring back an America-first manufacturing-based economy.

That's not going to happen.

Things have changed. The economy Trump promises we will return to—one financed by tariffs and guarded by walls—was not an information-based economy.

Walls and tariffs can change where we manufacture our cars and appliances, but you can't build walls and enact tariffs to keep knowledge and information out.

If Trump succeeds in bringing American manufacturing back to the pre-globalization world, he will create a different type of economic inequality—an inequality based on some workers existing in a modern, globalized economy, while others exist in an economy trying to recreate the 1950s.

In other words, the Goldman Sachs team advising Trump will still have access to global markets, while the blue-collar workers who fervently believe Trump can recreate a different era will suffer.