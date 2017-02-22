30-year-old self-made millionaire: This is how to make your family smarter about money

Self-made millionaire Kyle Taylor knows that you have to make sticking to a budget enjoyable.

Taylor, 30, is founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder, a site that offers personal finance advice to millions of readers. He's learned to turn reviewing receipts into a fun "date night" — where he enjoys a nice meal and a glass of wine — to ensure that he'll actually do it.

If you want to stick to the even more difficult task of budgeting for a family, Taylor says having fun is crucial.

"Don't make budgeting a painful task every day," Taylor tells CNBC. "Make it fun. It's a once a week thing where you sit down with your family for an hour."