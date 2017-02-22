31-year-old millionaire who saves 50% of his income shares his No. 1 money-saving tip

When Grant of Millennial Money looked at his bank balance after graduating from college, he knew he had to buckle down.

With $2.26 to his name, he moved back in with his parents, landed a digital marketing job and started building websites on the side to complement his $50,000 salary. Within a year, Grant was making more money from his side gig than his full-time job.



"I was hooked and turned my side hustle into a digital agency that I still run today," the now 31-year-old, who goes by his first name exclusively, tells CNBC. "I've generated millions and millions of dollars in revenue growth across my clients."

Five years after taking a screenshot of his $2.26 balance, Grant hit seven figures.