After-hours buzz: TSLA, SQ, JACK, LB & more

Check out which stocks are making moves after the bell.

Shares of Square jumped 8 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share, while a loss of 9 cents per share was expected by Wall Street. The electronic payment services company exceeded revenue estimates with $452 million reported for the fourth quarter. The Street expected revenue of $450 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Jack in the Box shares dropped 10 percent after the company missed earnings expectations. Analyst expected earnings of $1.25 per share, but the fast food company reported earnings of $1.18 for the fourth quarter. Revenue was also a miss at $488 million, analyst expected $500 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of L Brands tumbled 13 percent after the company had a mixed earnings report. The retailer beat earnings estimates with $2.03 per share reported, versus $1.90 per share projected by analysts. Revenue was a miss for the company. It reported $4.49 billion while analysts expected $4.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also gave weak guidance for first-quarter earnings. L Brands is expecting a range of 20 to 25 cents per share while analysts projected 49 cents per share.

Tesla shares popped 3 percent higher after the company reported a loss of 69 cents per share, while a loss of 43 cents per share was expected. The technology company beat on revenue with $2.28 billion reported, versus $2.18 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.