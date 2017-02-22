Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu to dominate fintech and VR in China but opportunities abound for start-ups

China's internet finance industry has burgeoned in recent years, with more financial activities moving online. Payments has emerged as a dominant sector, with online-to-offline mobile payments becoming a new battlefield for companies, according to global consulting firm McKinsey.

Elsewhere, spending in virtual reality headsets and entertainment is expected to be more than $11 billion over the next few years, according to IHS.

Yao told CNBC on Tuesday, "Most likely a lot of the opportunities will be grabbed by the larger incumbents — Baidu, Tencent (and) Alibaba — but there are vertical opportunities for a lot of start-ups as well."

The big tech names in China have been pouring their resources into the two sectors, expanding their proprietary services and making strategic investments.

Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial, valued at about $60 billion, is aggressively expanding its global footprint through acquisitions and investments into fintech companies. Ant Financial runs the massive Alipay mobile wallet in China and has more than 450 million users worldwide. Analysts have said Ant Financial is one of the key companies to watch this year as it prepares for an initial public offering.

Elsewhere, Baidu, frequently dubbed the Google of China, recently invested in a company that develops holographic technology for AR and VR.

The broader sector is set to benefit from a recovery in investment sentiment, following the U.S. election, and from positive expectations going into the fourth-quarter earnings season, Yao said previously in a research note dated Feb. 13.