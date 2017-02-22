Asia set to open modestly; Qantas shares up 5.5% in early trade

Futures pointed to a modest open for Asian markets on Thursday, following a mixed close in U.S. equities overnight as minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting hinted that a rate hike is coming "fairly soon."



Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,370, while Osaka futures fetched 19,340, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 closed at 19,379.87 in the previous session.

Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.43 percent in early trade, with the heavily-weighted financial subindex slipping 0.13 percent and the materials sector off by 1.55 percent.

Qantas reported first-half underlying profit before tax fell 7.5 percent on-year to 852 million Australian dollars for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016, but was above the guidance range provided in October. Qantas shares were up 5.49 percent in the morning session.