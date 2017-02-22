Asia set to open modestly; Qantas shares up 5.5% in early trade

    ×

    Futures pointed to a modest open for Asian markets on Thursday, following a mixed close in U.S. equities overnight as minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting hinted that a rate hike is coming "fairly soon."

    Nikkei futures in Chicago traded at 19,370, while Osaka futures fetched 19,340, while the benchmark Nikkei 225 closed at 19,379.87 in the previous session.

    Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.43 percent in early trade, with the heavily-weighted financial subindex slipping 0.13 percent and the materials sector off by 1.55 percent.

    Qantas reported first-half underlying profit before tax fell 7.5 percent on-year to 852 million Australian dollars for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016, but was above the guidance range provided in October. Qantas shares were up 5.49 percent in the morning session.

    In the currency market, the dollar index traded at 101.33 at 7:31 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at ThinkMarkets, said in a note the greenback "reconsidered breaking above 101.74 resistance, yet it's failure to do so for the second occasion in a week suggest potential for near-term weakness."

    Simpson added in the absence of major data, unless there are further details on President Donald Trump's tax plans or fiscal stimulus, the dollar is expected to remain capped for the week.

    The yen traded at 113.30 to the dollar, while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7695. The euro traded at $1.0554.

