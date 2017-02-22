'World of Warcraft' company to finally cut off Windows XP, Vista support

Blizzard, the maker of popular games like "World of Warcraft" and "Diablo," will no longer support older versions of Microsoft Windows, the company said in a forum.

Once support for Windows XP and Vista sunsets later this year, the games will no longer run on those operating systems, though "the vast majority" of players are already on newer systems, Blizzard said.

Microsoft routinely stops releasing automatic updates to older platforms, encouraging users to upgrade to versions that are less susceptible to viruses. Support for Windows XP and Vista ended in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

The newest version of Windows, Windows 10, has had the fastest adoption ever.

Some of Blizzard's games, like "StarCraft," have gained international popularity and are played primarily on desktops, which are sometimes souped up to meet the demands of the competitions.