For the second straight year, owners of vehicles at least 3 years old are reporting more problems with their cars, trucks and SUVs.

Their biggest complaint? In-vehicle connectivity and voice recognition systems misinterpreting their commands.

J.D. Power's annual Vehicle Dependability Study found a slight increase in the number of problems reported by more than 35,000 owners of 2014 models surveyed about their vehicles after three years of ownership. They reported an average 156 problems per 100 vehicles, up from 152 last year.



Issues with connectivity were drivers' biggest pain point for the third straight year, speaking to the growing complexity of the technology being built into vehicles. Consumers who are used to the consistently high performance of their phones and tablets are often left wondering why their car fails to regularly connect.