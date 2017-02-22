Cramer Remix: The best investment may be hidden inside your home   

    ×

    There were too many positives in Home Depot's latest quarter for Jim Cramer to just say it was management or execution, though both were great.

    Cramer detected a whole new form of strength rising from the housing industry, which Home Depot CFO Carol Tome described as the "cumulative wealth effect" of home price appreciation. Since 2011, home equity is up 108 percent. This translates to approximately $50,000 per household on average, according to Tome.

    "That is what is driving some of the shift toward spending that Home Depot is capturing," the "Mad Money" host explained.

    That money isn't being spent on a new car or a new iPhone; it's going into the home. And unless e-commerce giant Amazon.com plans to open stores that are exactly like Home Depot with dramatically lower prices, Cramer considers Home Depot to be one of the only ones that Amazon can't beat.

    Cramer knows a sell-off is inevitable in the market eventually. But right now, he says stocks are rallying because of real reasons that could mean stocks are still undervalued.

    "Companies keep beating the earnings estimates and raising their forecasts, rendering the current price-to-earnings multiples pretty much worthless," he said.

    Cramer wasn't rationalizing reasons to buy. The simple fact is that if companies can keep delivering better earnings than expected, then maybe the market is cheaper than investors realize.

    Cramer also thought Facebook would capture the imagination of top executives in tech when he was in San Francisco last week, but he was wrong. Instead, everyone was still talking about Amazon, and how companies are using social, mobile, cloud, machine learning and artificial intelligence to win over customers from the retail giant.

    There was virtually no interest in soon-to-be-public Snap, either. There was only negative feedback comparing it to rival Facebook's Instagram stories, which was a copycat product that has slowed Snap's growth sharply.

    Many executives cautioned Cramer that the Snap IPO could be a bust or that shares would be parceled out in small amounts so that the stock has a big initial pop and cause it to be viewed as a second-rate Facebook.

    The trends in retail have also made it clear to Cramer that shoppers want to invest in experience, not things. That is why he turned his attention to theme park stocks like Six Flags Entertainment.

    Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world with 19 theme parks in North America, and plans to open more overseas, including China.

    With the stock up almost 15 percent in the past year, Cramer spoke with Six Flags CEO John Duffey, who confirmed that he thinks the company is headed in the right direction.

    "The strategy that we have had in place has been a strategy that we have had in place really for the last 6 years is working. And that's a strategy of continuing to grow our attendance through our season pass penetration, migrating our single-day tickets over to single pass and that has been very successful," Duffey said.

    After an unusually warm winter this year, some investors might think the natural gas in the U.S. could struggle. However, Tellurian co-founder and Chairman Charif Souki says the country is uniquely set up for two very strong advantages versus the rest of the globe.

    The first advantage is the more than 100 years' worth of reserves of natural gas that the U.S. has, thanks to production innovation.

    "Three years ago, I thought they had finished improving, but no, they continue to lower the cost of production in the U.S. dramatically by a factor of 15, 20 percent every year," Souki said..

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:

    Western Digital: "It is a boom-bust business, but after what we see from HP tonight, I really have to tell you I don't think we are at peak margins. I know Western Digital has come in. Actually am a buyer of Western Digital here. My charitable trust is thinking about buying it."

    HCA Holdings: "It should be coming down because of the changes with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. But the fact that it is not tells me that maybe there is something better afoot here. I am lost on why that stock stays strong, which means I don't want to sell it, don't want to buy it."

