Cramer Remix: The best investment may be hidden inside your home   

The trends in retail have also made it clear to Cramer that shoppers want to invest in experience, not things. That is why he turned his attention to theme park stocks like Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags is the largest regional theme park operator in the world with 19 theme parks in North America, and plans to open more overseas, including China.

With the stock up almost 15 percent in the past year, Cramer spoke with Six Flags CEO John Duffey, who confirmed that he thinks the company is headed in the right direction.

"The strategy that we have had in place has been a strategy that we have had in place really for the last 6 years is working. And that's a strategy of continuing to grow our attendance through our season pass penetration, migrating our single-day tickets over to single pass and that has been very successful," Duffey said.

After an unusually warm winter this year, some investors might think the natural gas in the U.S. could struggle. However, Tellurian co-founder and Chairman Charif Souki says the country is uniquely set up for two very strong advantages versus the rest of the globe.

The first advantage is the more than 100 years' worth of reserves of natural gas that the U.S. has, thanks to production innovation.

"Three years ago, I thought they had finished improving, but no, they continue to lower the cost of production in the U.S. dramatically by a factor of 15, 20 percent every year," Souki said..

In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few caller favorite stocks:

Western Digital: "It is a boom-bust business, but after what we see from HP tonight, I really have to tell you I don't think we are at peak margins. I know Western Digital has come in. Actually am a buyer of Western Digital here. My charitable trust is thinking about buying it."

HCA Holdings: "It should be coming down because of the changes with the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. But the fact that it is not tells me that maybe there is something better afoot here. I am lost on why that stock stays strong, which means I don't want to sell it, don't want to buy it."