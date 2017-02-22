Early movers: TOL, DISH, SIX, TRCO, FSLR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Toll Brothers – The luxury home builder came in seven cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 42 cents per share. Revenue at nearly $921 million was well above forecasts of about $888 million. Toll Brothers also raised the low end of its deliveries forecast for the year.

Dish Network – The satellite television provider added TV subscribers during the fourth quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a drop in subscribers. Dish added about 28,000 pay-TV customers during the quarter compared to estimates that it would lose 87,000 customers.

Wolverine World Wide – The maker of shoe brands like Hush Puppies and Keds earned an adjusted 33 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company is expecting earnings growth for 2017, despite what it sees as persisting macroeconomic challenges.

Norwegian Cruise Line – The cruise line operator reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue also beat Street forecasts. It also sees current-quarter profit above consensus estimates, thanks in part to improved pricing.

Six Flags – The theme park operator earned 2 cents per share, 1 cent a share below estimates for its latest quarter, but revenue came in above forecasts. The company said it is seeing stronger attendance and increased purchases of its season passes.

Mobileye – The maker of autonomous driving systems came in 2 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of 22 cents per share. Revenue was well above forecasts. The company said it is seeing increased demand for its self-driving systems from a wide range of new customers.

Garmin – The maker of GPS and fitness devices reported quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat by a wide margin on improved sales across all of Garmin's categories.

Tribune Media – Activist investor Starboard Value has raised its stake in the TV station operator to 6.6 percent from 2.3 percent. Starboard also has a stake in Tronc, the newspaper business spun off from Tribune in 2014.

Texas Roadhouse – The company reported quarterly profit of 29 cents per share, 9 cents a share below estimates. The restaurant chain's revenue also missed Street forecasts. Comparable restaurant sales were up 1.2 percent, short of the 3.1 percent consensus estimate. The company points to higher wages, as well as other expenses that negated the benefit of lower input costs.

First Solar – First Solar beat estimates by 27 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share. The solar company's revenue also beat estimates. The company raised its 2017 revenue guidance, due to the timing of a new contract, but also said it had to cancel a planned Arizona facility due to opposition to its location.

Facebook – Facebook is in talks with Major League Baseball to live stream one game per week, according to a Reuters report.

JPMorgan Chase , HSBC , and Morgan Stanley – The three banks have reportedly been chosen as lead underwriters for the initial public offering planned by Saudi Aramco, according to The Wall Street Journal. The offering by the state-run Saudi oil company would be the largest ever, with the public stake worth as much as $150 billion and the entire company valued at over $2 trillion.

Pfizer – Pfizer will delist its shares from both the Swiss Exchange and the London Stock Exchange. The drug company's shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.