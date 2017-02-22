European markets seen higher; investors eye economic data and earnings

European bourses pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, following new record highs on Wall Street, as investors focus on fresh economic data and key earnings reports.



The FTSE 100 is seen up by 2 points at 7,280; the French CAC is set to open 11 points higher at 4,895 and the DAX is also seen higher by 27 points at 11,988.



Earnings reports continue with Airbus Group, Lloyds Banking Group and Bayer among many companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday.



On the data front, a final reading of euro zone inflation data is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. London time.



Elsewhere, French centrist politician Francois Bayou is due to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. London time and is due to announce whether or not he is to run for the presidency just weeks before the first round vote.



Overnight, Asian shares were mostly higher, picking up from a strong session in the U.S. On Wall Street, the three large-cap indexes have now gained more than 10 percent since the election.



