    Fire breaks out at Singapore waste management plant

    A container vessel docks at the Tanjong Pagar Terminal in Singapore.

    A huge fire with thick columns of smoke broke out Thursday morning at a waste management plant in the western part of Singapore, local authorities said.

    The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force, in statements posted on their Facebook pages, identified the location as 23 Tuas View Circuit — the address of ECO Special Waste Management.

    According to the company's website, it handles waste from industries such petrochemical, pharmaceutical and energy.

