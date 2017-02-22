French presidential hopeful Macron sweeps into London as polls tighten

Before his political rally, he met the U.K.'s Prime Minister Theresa May and its finance minister Philip Hammond. He told journalists in Downing Street that "Brexit cannot lead to a kind of optimization of Britain's relationship with the rest of Europe."



"In particular there cannot be access to the single market without budgetary contributions (to the EU) ... I am very determined that there will be no undue advantages," he added.



Recent polls have shown he is well placed for the second round of voting against the far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen and could become the country's next leader.



But a poll released Tuesday showed the conservative candidate François Fillon is back in the race, after seeing his numbers hit by an investigation into the misuse of public funds. The BFMTV poll gave Marine Le Pen between 27 and 28 percent of the votes in the first round, 20 to 21 percent to Fillon and 17 to 18.5 percent for Macron. However, in the second round, both Fillon and Macron would be able to win against Le Pen, the same poll showed.