Futures point to muted open on Wall Street; earnings, Fed in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday morning as traders focused on a host of earnings reports after fresh record highs in the previous session.

On the data front, Tuesday will see existing home sales for January at 10 a.m ET with the latest minutes from the FOMC meeting due to be released at 2 p.m ET.

Traders aren't expecting much reaction to what should be relatively old news from the U.S. central bank. But the risks are two way - the Fed could sound surprisingly dovish, counter to the recent statements of some Fed officials. Or on the other hand, it could sound more hawkish than the statement it released after that meeting on Feb. 1, where it held interest rates steady.

On the earnings front, Host Hotels, Norwegian Cruise Line, TJX and Welltower are among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. Tesla Motors, HP, L Brands, Boston Beer and Cheesecake Factory are all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.18 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.23 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed flat.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.27 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.71 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.06 a barrel, down 0.52 percent.

Oil prices contracted slightly on Wednesday but losses were limited by investor optimism that OPEC would be able to adhere to a deal attempting to curb global oversupply.



