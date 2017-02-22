Here's how much money you should have saved at every age

When it comes to savings, Americans are falling short. Nearly 70% of adults have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts.

Retirement funds are looking equally bleak. In fact, about half of US families have zero retirement account savings.



"Particularly the younger generation likes to think, 'I'll save more when I'm making more.' But whether you're making $50,000 a year or $200,000 a year, we all have challenges saving," says Kimmie Greene, money expert at Intuit and spokeswoman for Mint.com.

"Because oftentimes what happens is, when people make more," she says, "they end up spending more."

