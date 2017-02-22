Taxpayers receiving refunds aren't the only ones celebrating this spring — so are the hackers who've scooped up your data and your cash.

Nearly six out of 10 people say that they aren't worried about tax fraud, according to a recent survey from CyberScout.

The cyber security firm conducted an online survey of more than 1,500 U.S. adults in January and February.

If there's one data breach worth losing sleep over, it's a leak that involves your tax return, said Matt Cullina, CEO of CyberScout.

Over the first nine months of 2016, the IRS estimated that it stopped more than $4 billion in ill-gotten refunds that were claimed by scammers on 787,000 tax returns.