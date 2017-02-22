Here's why Dennis Gartman is bullish on the dollar, oil

The dollar will continue to strength due to a strong U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve leaning toward contractionary policy, Dennis Gartman told CNBC on Wednesday.

According to Gartman, it is abundantly clear the Fed is going to "err upon the side of being less expansionary," unlike other central banks.

"The ECB and Bank of Japan have no choice but to continue their protracted experiments and quantitative easing," the founder and editor of The Gartman Letter said on "Squawk Box."

"Money is going to find its way to the Untied States or to dollars, Canada, Australia, New Zealand ... the safer harbors as it is fearfully leaving places else," he said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar rose broadly after comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester who said the Fed could raise rates in March.

The Fed is expected to release at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday the minutes from its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting. Traders aren't expecting much reaction to what should be relatively old news from the U.S. central bank.