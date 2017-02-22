How to fix the 6 most common work email mistakes

CEO of a $16 billion business says the way you write emails can break your career Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 | 6:39 PM ET | 00:55

2. Bury the lead

A well-known term among journalists, "burying the lead" (sometimes written as "lede") means to hide your main point deep in the article where it's hard to find.

The mistake is common in work emails too.

The key? Put your "ask" or main point near the top of the message. Yes, begin the email with small talk: "How's everything going at Acme Corporation?" But once the pleasantries are out of the way, get to business.

"I'm writing discuss a partnership between our companies as the busy spring season approaches."

When you start the email with your "ask," your message has context. Then the rest of the email supports the "ask." If the request comes too late, the recipient has no choice but to think, "What does this person want? I can't figure it out."

Put the "lead" at the top where the reader can find it.

3. Use terms and abbreviations people don't understand

Classic business writing fail. We use abbreviations and work lingo so readily with colleagues that we forget other people in an email chain may have no idea what we're talking about.

"Let's all meet at CDI in room 200 at 6:30 p.m. Oh, and don't forget to bring the building will be code green after 5:00 p.m."

Umm … what?

This is where "soft skills" come into play. Look at the list of email recipients and ask yourself, "Does everyone on here know what 'CDI' means?"