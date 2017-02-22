How to fix the 6 most common work email mistakes

5. Include giant paragraphs
When I edit for clients, I often come across wordy sections like this:
At Acme Corporation, we are experts at catering and event planning for the greater Los Angeles area. Since 1979, we have worked big and small events for companies, associations and large family gatherings. Our catering choices include breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, brunch and late-night food at the end of a wedding. If you need the perfect meal for a big occasion, we're the team for you.
When I see a big paragraph in an email or on a website, my instinct is to chop it down. Often, bullet points are the simplest way to make the copy more readable.
At Acme Corporation, we are experts at catering and event planning for the greater Los Angeles area. Since 1979, we have worked big and small events for companies, associations and large family gatherings. Our catering choices include:
- Breakfast
- Lunch
- Dinner
- Dessert
- Brunch
- Late-night food at the end of a wedding
If you need the perfect meal for a big occasion, we're the team for you.
There. Much better.
6. capitalize the Wrong words
I see people capitalize many words that feel important (like Leadership) but should instead be lowercase. We capitalize proper nouns ("Acme Leadership Institute").
Also, a special note on job titles.
Incorrect: I'm a Marketing Coordinator at Acme Corporation.
Correct: I'm a marketing coordinator at Acme Corporation.
Explanation: Job titles are lowercase unless they come before your name (Marketing Coordinator Jane Doe is…).
This article originally appeared on dannyhrubin.com.
Danny Rubin is the author of "Wait, How Do I Write This Email?"