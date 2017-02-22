Inside a $100 million Beverly Hills mansion

It's not as well-known as Rodeo Drive or Wilshire Boulevard, but North Hillcrest Road is quietly becoming the hottest street in a town synonymous with wealth — Beverly Hills.

In the hills at the end of North Hillcrest sits a cul-de-sac now known as "Billionaire's Row." That's where real estate developer Nile Niami has built his latest $100 million creation. The nine-figure spec home, called "Opus," provides a rare opportunity to own a property on this exclusive street.

"None of the neighbors are moving anytime soon which makes Billionaire's Row one of the most sought after acquisition opportunities in the world," Niami said.

All of the mega-homes in this enclave offer the most incredible views of Los Angeles.