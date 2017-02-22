    ×

    Secret Lives of the Super Rich

    Inside a $100 million Beverly Hills mansion

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    It's not as well-known as Rodeo Drive or Wilshire Boulevard, but North Hillcrest Road is quietly becoming the hottest street in a town synonymous with wealth — Beverly Hills.

    In the hills at the end of North Hillcrest sits a cul-de-sac now known as "Billionaire's Row." That's where real estate developer Nile Niami has built his latest $100 million creation. The nine-figure spec home, called "Opus," provides a rare opportunity to own a property on this exclusive street.

    "None of the neighbors are moving anytime soon which makes Billionaire's Row one of the most sought after acquisition opportunities in the world," Niami said.

    All of the mega-homes in this enclave offer the most incredible views of Los Angeles.

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" has already featured two properties on North Hillcrest: The $70 million mansion bought by Markus Persson, the founder of Minecraft, and the former home of Hollywood legend Danny Thomas. Thomas' mansion was originally listed for $135 million and recently sold for $65 million.

    These photos, some of which are exclusive to CNBC, highlight several of Opus' most lavish features. They include the "champagne vault" that comes stocked with $250,000 worth of Cristal.

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    The "car museum" can accommodate up to 10 vehicles, but only needs eight to fill it up. The property's $100 million price tag includes a gold Lamborghini and a gold Rolls-Royce.

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    The home comes furnished with furniture and artwork, including two giant Damien Hirst paintings and a piece by Andy Warhol.

    Source: Jim Bartsch

    Opus was built for the super-rich buyer who wants to move right in and start living the L.A. lifestyle in extreme luxury. The mansion spans 20,500 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a 15-person screening room and a wellness center.

    "There is nothing left on Hillcrest of this size and the home is turnkey," Niami said. "This is the only home of this caliber that will be available to a potential buyer."

    Watch "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.