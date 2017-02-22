Markets eye fresh highs as Wall Street awaits housing data, Fed minutes

Nearly all undocumented immigrants will be subject to deportation under President Donald Trump's administration, but protections will remain for those known as "dreamers," who illegally entered the United States as children. (Reuters)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attested to the importance of a productive relationship between the United States and China while on the phone with China's top diplomat. The two agreed that the threat posed by North Korea is a pressing matter. (Reuters)

Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will travel to Mexico this week to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and other top officials to discuss border security among other issues. (Reuters)

Trump espoused a theory on Twitter in response to unrest seen at town hall events across the country, saying the "so-called angry crowds" are many times "planned out by liberal activists." (USA Today)



In an effort to get ahead of Trump's planned regulatory cutback, automakers asked the EPA to roll back some of the Obama administration's strict fuel-economy and emissions standards. (WSJ)

Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac plunged by more than 30 percent on Tuesday following a ruling by a U.S. appeals court dismissing hedge funds' claims that the government seized Fannie's and Freddie's profits after their taxpayer bailout. (Reuters)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), HSBC (HSBC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) have reportedly been chosen as lead underwriters for the initial public offering planned by Saudi Aramco, according to The Wall Street Journal. The offering by the state-run Saudi oil company would be the largest ever, with the public stake worth as much as $150 billion and the entire company valued at more than $2 trillion.

Restaurant Brands International, parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons, said Tuesday that it would buy Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash. (CNBC)

Carl Icahn took a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb, raising concerns about a future sale of a company already under pressure from another activist investor. (WSJ)

Wednesday marks the launch of a new advocacy group, Patients for Affordable Drugs, that aims to target high drug prices and combat the pharmaceutical industry's push to keep regulations loose. (USA Today)

Authorities ordered evacuations for over 1,000 homes in San Jose due to waist-high flooding in California's third-largest city. The city, which has about 1 million residents, declared a state of emergency. (Reuters)