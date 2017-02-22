Mnuchin reportedly says dollar strength is good over the long term

Rising dollar strength is "a good thing" over the long term, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal.

The former Goldman Sachs executive told the newspaper that the greenback's strength is indicative of that of the U.S. economy.

In January, President Donald Trump shocked traders betting on the dollar, when he said the currency is "too strong." Many of those bets were made in anticipation of the president's reflationary policies that would strengthen the dollar.

But economists and foreign exchange experts have said that the Trump administration generally seems to favor a weaker dollar because a stronger greenback makes exports more expensive for foreign markets.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.