Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down Wednesday morning after Tuesday's rally. We get existing home sales for January and the release of the Fed minutes at 2 PM Eastern Time live on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

OIL/ ENERGY



-U.S. crude prices are down, but still holding near a seven-week high at the $54 a barrel level. Natural gas continues to tumble as meteorologists declare winter to be over. Prices are down to $2.56 per million BTU, hovering around a six-month low.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump issued orders to make it easier to deport all illegal immigrants, but said protections will be in place for children brought to the United States illegally. Also, immigrants with criminal backgrounds will be a deportation priority.



