Motivational psychologist: This is why you're not achieving your goals

It hasn't even been two months since New Years, but you've probably already forgotten your 2017 resolutions.

According to a psychologist who studies motivation, you don't fail to act on your goals simply because you're not determined enough.

"Everything we do with time and money is a trade-off," says Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University and TED speaker.

"The problem is we don't always see what we're giving up," he tells CNBC.

To make smarter time decisions, Ariely suggests adopting an old-fashion organization method: Keeping a calendar.