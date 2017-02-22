Read this now: Body of an Egyptian cleric returned | 2 million knives recalled | Credit card debt grows

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Iraq's government-sanctioned paramilitary forces, made up mainly of Shiite militiamen, are launching a new push to capture villages west of Mosul from ISIS militants. Iraqi government forces took a hilltop area overlooking Mosul's airport.

The body of an Egyptian cleric convicted of plotting terror attacks in New York has been returned to Egypt for burial. Omar Abdel-Rahman died in a U.S.federal prison over the weekend. He was linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Calphalon is recalling about two million knives because they can break during use. They were sold between August 2008 and March 2016. The company received more than 3,100 reports of the knives breaking and more than 24 reports of cuts to the hand.

According to Bankrate.com, the percentage of Americans with more credit card debt than emergency savings has grown from 2 percent to 24 percent over the past year. Only 52 percent say they have more money in emergency savings, unchanged from a year ago.