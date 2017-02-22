Read this now: Evacuations in California｜American Airlines lifts ground stop｜Sodastream recall

    ×

    CNBC News Update: San Jose flooding forces 14,000 to evacuate   

    Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

    Some 14,000 residents have been evacuated from homes in San Jose because of rising floodwaters. Crews worked to rescue people and pets trapped in their cars and homes overnight. A stretch of Highway 101 is closed in both directions south of San Francisco.

    American Airlines said it has lifted a ground stop and its computers are working again at Philadelphia International Airport. The system failed to reboot correctly after a scheduled power outage overnight.

    A new video showed the moment actor Harrison Ford landed in the wrong place at a southern California airport last week. He was coming in for a landing when he flew over an American Airlines jet that was holding in position. Ford accidentally landed on a taxiway, mistaking it for a runway.

    Sodastream recalled about 51,000 bottles because they could burst under pressure. The recall involves one-liter, blue tinted, plastic carbonating bottles sold from February 2016 through January of this year.

