Read this now: Rex Tillerson meets Australian foreign minister | SpaceX glitch

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Secretary of State Rex Tillersonmet with Australia'sforeign minister at the State Department. Julie Bishop is the first Australian minister to visit Washington D.C. since reports of a contentious phone call between President Donald Trumpand Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The SpaceX cargo ship with nearly three tons of supplies aborted its rendezvous with the International Space Station due to a computer glitch. NASAsaid the glitch can be corrected. The supply ship launched on Sunday and will now aim for a Thursday arrival at the station.

Some 360 migrants have arrived at the Sicilian Port of Catania after being saved from boats in the Mediterranean Sea. Last year, a record 181,000 migrants crossed the sea between Libya and Italy.

Ivanka Trump watched proceedings at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. She was invited by Justice Anthony Kennedy, whose aides say she met him at the inaugural luncheon. She sat in the VIP section with her daughter.