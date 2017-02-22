Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Syrian opposition and government delegations arrived in Geneva to resume peace talks Thursday. The United Nations will broker the talks, potentially posing the best opportunity to resolve a long, deadly conflict. This comes at a time when the Syrian army has regained many key areas.

Protesters of the Dakota Pipeline are preparing to leave the camp before the Wednesday 2 p.m. deadline. They prayed and set fire to a handful of wooden structures as part of a departure ceremony.

Vandals badly damaged a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis. Volunteers and donors from many faiths are contributing to the cleanup. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify and arrest those responsible.



UPS tested drone delivery this week in Florida. The drone was launched from a specially outfitted truck before returning. The company says it's looking at the ways drones might be used in rural delivery.

