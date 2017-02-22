For Mark Zuckerberg, this top-ranked app is the one that got away

Snap's success is built on the smashing popularity of its mobile texting and picture-sharing service Snapchat, which is currently the second-most popular free app in the Apple store.

Thanks to a $64.2 million acquisition last year, Snap also owns the one iPhone app that's ranked higher: Bitmoji.

Taking a page out of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's M&A playbook, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is closely tracking where users are spending their time when not on Snapchat, and he's making sure his company doesn't lose out on consumer attention as it plows full speed towards the public markets.

Ironically, Facebook at one point seriously considered investing in the company that makes Bitmoji, and its first product was a customizable comic strip app that went viral on Facebook. For Mark Zuckerberg, Bitmoji may turn out to be the one that got away.