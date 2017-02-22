Square to report quarterly results after the bell

Square is slated to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting for the fourth quarter:

— Loss per share: 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus

— Revenue: $450 million, according to Reuters

— Gross payment volume: $13.65 billion, according to FactSet

— Q1 revenue guidance: $449.9 million, according to Reuters

In December, Square announced a partnership with Apple, allowing people to add money stored on the company's virtual card, an app called Square Cash, to their Apple Wallet. The move allowed users to spend money from Square Cash anywhere that accepts Apple Pay.

In the fiscal third quarter, the payment processing company's software and data product revenue growth was driven by Square Capital, its small-business loan arm, and Caviar, a food ordering and delivery service.

