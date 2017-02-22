What investors expect from Tesla's results Wednesday evening

Tesla is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday — its first since the acquisition of SolarCity.

Here is what analysts are expecting:



Quarterly results: A loss per share of 42 cents expected by Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Revenue: $2.195 billion expected by Thomson Reuters.

The consensus range is broad: estimates range from a loss of $1.29 per share to a gain of 41 cents per share.

In the third quarter, the electric carmaker surprised investors with its second profitable quarter ever.

Investors will likely be looking for more news on the plans for development of the Model 3 sedan, which is scheduled to go into production later this year. Earlier this month, Tesla paused production at its Fremont, California, factory to begin development of the car.

The Model 3 rollout represents a big step for the company, as it will mark Tesla's transition — in the auto industry — from a small niche manufacturer of high end electric vehicles to a mass market manufacturer.

Tesla "is now reaching the point where it is going to have to jump off the pier and swim with the sharks," said Jack Nerad, executive editorial director and executive market analyst for Kelley Blue Book.

"I would think one thing a lot of people of might largely ignore is the leap it takes — and it is a big leap, across a gorge really — to go from being a specialty manufacturer of high end electrics to being a high volume seller," Nerad told CNBC on Tuesday. "You have a lot of spinning plates. Actually building the car is not the most difficult of tricks you have to pull off."

Tesla will have to manage selling cars and providing service at a local level, master its product cadence (the pace at which old models are replaced by new ones), and myriad other aspects of becoming a much bigger company than it currently is.

That could be a challenge given the company's track record of production shortfalls. Tesla said in early January that its production fell slightly short of its target 80,000 vehicle deliveries for 2016, at 76,230.

The company may also share more details on whether it intends to raise capital this year, as many analysts expect it will have to in order to fund its Model 3 production ramp.

Tesla may also disclose more details on its plans for the recently acquired SolarCity business. In October, CEO Elon Musk said he expected the deal to have a "neutral" impact on the company's fourth quarter.

Tesla shares were approaching an all-time high early last week, but have since retreated. Even so, the stock is still about 54 percent higher than it was a year ago.