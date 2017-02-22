Tesla Model S and Model X growth stories are 'over,' portfolio manager says

In a letter to shareholders, the company said it expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model X and Model S vehicles in the first half of the year.

It also said its less expensive Model 3 sedan is on track to begin production in July and reach volume production in September. The car is expected to start at about $35,000.

However, Spiegel is not convinced the Model 3 will help business.

"Tesla is spending about $80,000 to build each car now. There is no way in the world it will be able to build and sell a Model 3 that starts at $35,000 without losing a ton of money on it," he said.

However, James Albertine, senior analyst at Consumer Edge Research, is bullish on Tesla and its prospects. He has a "buy" rating on the stock.

He pointed out that there are about 400,000 reservations for the Model 3 and Tesla's competition has been an "utter disaster."

Plus, Tesla has a massive Gigafactory that will supply the batteries for its vehicles, something its competition lacks.

"The vertical integration here is what GM and Ford were 100 years ago and why they worked 100 years ago. It's why the Model S is the Apple iPhone to everybody else's competitive dynamic here on the electric vehicle front," Albertine said in an interview with "Closing Bell."



— CNBC's Robert Ferris contributed to this report.