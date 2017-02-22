Tesla Model S and Model X growth stories are 'over,' portfolio manager says

Tesla says it received a record number of orders for its Model S and Model X in the fourth quarter, but one portfolio manager believes there is no growth anymore for the company's electric vehicles.
"That growth story's over before the massive luxury electric competition arrives, which happens in like 12 to 18 months," said Stanphyl Capital Management's Mark Spiegel, who is short the stock.
The impending competition includes names like Audi and Mercedes, who have "beautiful" SUV crossovers that are $20,000 less expensive than the cheapest Model X, he told CNBC's "Closing Bell."
Tesla released fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, the first since the acquisition of Solar City. It reported a loss of 69 cents per share compared to a 42 cents loss per share expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.