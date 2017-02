The annual New York Toy Fair offers a preview of the hottest trends and toys in the industry, touting big names like Hasbro, Lego and Mattel, and revealing smaller, innovative toy vendors.

More than 1,000 exhibitors flocked to New York City to show their wares and tempt distributors this year.

From beloved brands like My Little Pony and Star Wars to break-out hits like Pie Face, the show provides insight into what kids will be placing on their wish lists this year.