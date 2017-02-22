The world's largest retailer is showing it may not be all doom and gloom for the retail industry.

Wal-Mart topped earnings estimates on Tuesday, driven by better-than-expected U.S. sales both in stores and online. Comparable sales in the company's U.S. stores grew 1.8 percent, marking the retail giant's tenth consecutive quarter of growth. On Wednesday, the stock was trading slightly higher.

And good news for Wal-Mart could spill over to the rest of the retail industry.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC conducted a study to find out which retailers tend to fare best after the mega-merchant tops earnings expectations.

Here's what we found:

Over the past five years, when Wal-Mart tops forecasts by 1 cent per share or more, the company tends to trade positively a week later, up 55 percent of the time, with an average return of 2.3 percent. Compare that to the S&P 500, which is higher three-quarters of the time, gaining an average of 0.9 percent.