Traders discuss how to trade Tesla's stock after earnings

The "Fast Money" traders examined Tesla's stock after the company reported a loss greater than expected by analysts for the fourth-quarter.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Tesla as a long term stock to hold. Adami said the company will need to raise more money in the future, in order to stop burning through its own cash. He said he takes the company's recent name change from Tesla Motors to Tesla as a sign of future innovation and profitability.

Trader Pete Najarian agreed with Adami and said he is sticking with Tesla, too. He likes the stock because of its potential as a technology stock and ability to hold on to investors.



Yet, trader Tim Seymour is not convinced by Tesla's performance. He said there are many risks with owning Tesla's stock, as the company is not making its deliveries. He said Tesla moves higher are based on positive outlook related politics rather than performance. Shares of Tesla are up 43 percent in the last 3 months.

Trader Karen Finerman offered an entirely different stock and said she likes Alphabet, Google's parent company. She said the technology company is a safer trade. Finerman said by holding Google's stock, she still gets exposure into the autonomous car driving space with Google's Waymo.

