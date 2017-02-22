UFC is returning to Singapore

While no fighters have yet been announced, fans can expect to see "the sport's finest athletes from around the globe" competing in UFC's arena, known as the Octagon, according to the company. Tickets are due to go on general sale soon via Sports Hub Tix.

"Singapore is the home of our Asia headquarters and as such has always been a key market in our strategy to grow the UFC brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region," Carr said.

UFC is no stranger to Asia, having hosted its first Singapore event in 2014, with additional bouts in Manila, Macau, Seoul and Tokyo.

"As the only UFC fight scheduled in Southeast Asia this year, this will pique the interest of a growing MMA fan base in this region," said Jean Ng, sports director at the Singapore Tourism Board.

UFC, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Grapple Asia will be holding a series of activities and regional tournaments in Singapore in the run-up to the June event.

MMA, which has Asian origins, is popular throughout the region, reflected by the vast number of gyms dedicated to the violent sport.

