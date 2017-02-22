    ×

    Sports Business

    UFC is returning to Singapore

    The world's largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization is returning to the Southeast Asian financial hub known as the Lion City after a three-year spell.

    UFCwill be holding its acclaimed "Fight Night" at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17, marking the first live Asia event of the year, senior vice president of international business Joe Carr said at a Thursday media briefing.

    Unlike numbered UFC events, Fight Night events are not pay-per-view.

    Tarec Saffiedine (L) fights Lim Hyun Gyu during the UFC Fight Night Singapore welterweight bout at Marina Bay Sands on January 4, 2014.
    Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
    While no fighters have yet been announced, fans can expect to see "the sport's finest athletes from around the globe" competing in UFC's arena, known as the Octagon, according to the company. Tickets are due to go on general sale soon via Sports Hub Tix.

    "Singapore is the home of our Asia headquarters and as such has always been a key market in our strategy to grow the UFC brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region," Carr said.

    UFC is no stranger to Asia, having hosted its first Singapore event in 2014, with additional bouts in Manila, Macau, Seoul and Tokyo.

    "As the only UFC fight scheduled in Southeast Asia this year, this will pique the interest of a growing MMA fan base in this region," said Jean Ng, sports director at the Singapore Tourism Board.

    UFC, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Grapple Asia will be holding a series of activities and regional tournaments in Singapore in the run-up to the June event.

    MMA, which has Asian origins, is popular throughout the region, reflected by the vast number of gyms dedicated to the violent sport.

