US Treasurys edge higher; investors await economic data and Fed minutes

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors focused on economic data and the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4237 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0287 percent.

On the data front, Tuesday will see existing home sales for January at 10 a.m ET with minutes from the FOMC meeting in February due to be released at 2 p.m ET.