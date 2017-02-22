    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge higher; investors await economic data and Fed minutes

    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors focused on economic data and the latest minutes from the Federal Reserve.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4237 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0287 percent.

    On the data front, Tuesday will see existing home sales for January at 10 a.m ET with minutes from the FOMC meeting in February due to be released at 2 p.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.27 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.71 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.06 a barrel, down 0.52 percent.

    Oil prices contracted slightly on Wednesday but losses were limited by investor optimism that OPEC would be able to adhere to a deal attempting to curb global oversupply.

    Related Securities

