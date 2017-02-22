    ×

    White House

    White House

    Watch: White House's Spicer gives daily briefing amid latest immigration questions

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m. Please refresh if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer will likely face another day of questions about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement plans at his daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

    The Department of Homeland Security issued memos on Tuesday about how to enforce the immigration executive orders signed by President Donald Trump. The administration wants to hire thousands of federal agents and end the policy of releasing people caught at the borders pending deportation hearings, among other measures.

    Immigration advocates have contended that the push could pave the way for mass deportations, though the White House has disputed that characterization.

    The Trump administration is also preparing a new executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries that could better pass legal scrutiny than a version of the measure that was suspended in federal court.

    Read more related coverage:
    Trump to spare US 'dreamer' immigrants from crackdown



    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.