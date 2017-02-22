We are working for consumers, not advertiser clients: Publicis CEO Maurice Levy

The outgoing chief executive of Publicis Groupe, one of the world's largest advertising agencies, has said that consumers, rather than advertisers, are the focus of its efforts in a changing media landscape.
"We believe that we are working for the advertisers. In reality, we are working for the consumers," said Maurice Levy, during the latest episode of CNBC's "Marketing Media Money" TV show. "We should never forget that the most important person in our dealing, despite the fact that that person is not part of the contract, is the consumer."
Asked whether he sees the likes of Google and Facebook as 'frenemies' as WPP chief executive Martin Sorrell has previously said, or whether they are rivals, friends or partners, Levy answered: "Yes, definitely partners, and I think that we have to work with them, and they are great partners.