After-hours buzz: ACIA, OLED, HPE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Shares of Acacia Communications tanked more than 17 percent during after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings report with disappointing guidance. The fiber-optic gear maker beat in earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. Its earnings guidance called for a range of 63 cents a share to 70 cents a share on revenue of between $108 million and $114 million for its first quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $137.4 million for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Universal Display shares surged 10 percent during extended trading after reporting fourth quarter earnings that beat Street expectations. It announced plans to start paying a quarterly cash dividend next month. The key provider of technology for OLED displays reported earnings of 55 cents a share on revenue of $74.6 million while Wall Street expected earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $68.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Universal Display also announced its first-ever dividend of 3 cents a share to be paid on March 31.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants ticked up 6 percent during after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings beat. The restaurant chain reported earnings of 55 cents a share on revenue of $264.4 million while analysts expected earnings of 40 cents a share on revenue of $264.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares fell nearly 7 percent during extended trading following its first-quarter results. The tech company reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and slashed its 2017 outlook. HPE reported earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $11.41 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 44 cents a share on $12.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The tech company posted a full-year earnings forecast of 60 cents to 70 cents a share, compared with 72 cents to 82 cents a share previously.

Nordstrom shares climbed 3 percent after hours following the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings beat. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.37 a share on revenue of $4.2 billion while analysts expected earnings of $1.15 a share on revenue of $4.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.